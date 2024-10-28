Suspected thieves caught on-camera robbing Orlando home, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

Orlando police officers are investigating a break-in at a home where the owner tells FOX 35 he caught everything on video. The whole time, the accused thieves had no idea there were cameras in every room.

The suspected thieves were seen on camera taking their time as they searched through William McKnight’s Orlando home. McKnight said his 15-year-old nephew was home alone, and opened the door without checking first who it was.

"Opens the door, it's two individuals, a male and female outside. Once he opens the door, they say, ‘Hi, are your parents home?’ He says, 'No, they're not home.' They immediately step in the apartment, so he backs up, he says, 'Whoa, what's going on?' That's when they pull the gun," McKnight explained.

MORE STORIES:

McKnight said one of the suspected thieves could be seen holding a gun in the video. He said his nephew was terrified. All he could do was accompany the man and woman from room to room, as they searched for anything they thought was valuable.

"So in the living room, I had a cross-body bag, they grabbed the bag," McKnight said. "They go into my bedroom and go from spot to spot to spot. They go in the drawers and take watches, bracelets, any money they found, they go in the closet, make him get a ladder out of the kitchen, they're asking him are there any safes in the house?"

The man and woman didn't see the network of small cameras everywhere that captured it all.

"So when the thieves came in, they didn't pay attention that there's cameras all over this house. They just came in and thought, ‘We hit the jackpot!’" McKnight said.

McKnight contacted Orlando Police, who opened an investigation. He hoped it was just a matter of time before they were caught. He said police were also looking at video from the street that may help nab the suspected thieves.

"Someone is gonna recognize these people," he said. "It's not a blurred camera, it's clear precise angles and full frontal views."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: