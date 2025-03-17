70-year-old tourist seriously injured in suspected e-bike hit-and-run, husband says

The Brief A 70-year-old woman visiting from Alabama suffered severe injuries after an e-bike rider hit her on the beach. The suspect, Frederick Rich, fled the scene but was later arrested and denied bond. Her husband remains by her side as she faces a long recovery with multiple surgeries ahead.



A 70-year-old woman visiting from Alabama suffered severe injuries after an e-bike rider hit her on the beach in Volusia County, authorities said.

'I was very scared that she was already dead'

What we know:

A 70-year-old woman from Alabama remains hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by an e-bike rider on the beach. She and her husband were visiting for a short vacation when the incident occurred. According to her husband, she suffered multiple broken ribs, a tibia-fibula fracture, brain hematomas, and a skull fracture.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Frederick Rich, fled the scene on foot after the collision. Deputies later arrested him at his home, where he claimed he left to get help. Authorities rejected his explanation and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

A judge ordered him held without bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Rich was riding recklessly before the collision or if there are regulations regarding e-bike use on that stretch of the beach. The full extent of the woman's long-term prognosis is still uncertain, though she requires additional surgeries and treatments.

The backstory:

The couple had traveled from Alabama for a brief getaway when their vacation took a devastating turn. While they were relaxing on the shore, an e-bike rider sped through and collided with the woman, leaving her unconscious. Witnesses and security footage helped detectives identify Rich as the suspect.

Rich claimed he intended to return after seeking help, but authorities dismissed his explanation, pointing out that he abandoned his e-bike at the scene. His arrest followed hours later.

What they're saying:

The victim’s husband expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the incident.

"She certainly didn’t deserve a minute of it," he said. "She was lying there, completely knocked out. And I was very scared that she was already dead."

He also condemned Rich’s actions. "He didn’t stop to render any aid, that’s for sure. So, yeah, that’s pretty sad."

During his first arrest, Rich’s explanation was met with skepticism from Volusia County sheriff's deputies.

"What you’re telling us is bull[bleep], right? Because you left your bike," a deputy told him.

A judge determined there was probable cause to hold Rich without bond. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband remains by her side, describing the ordeal as emotionally overwhelming.

"I've been very emotional. Very emotional. It's a lot of up and down," he said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: