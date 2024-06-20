Suspect who tried to run officer over taken down at Palm Bay intersection, police say: VIDEO

A suspect was taken down in the middle of a Palm Bay intersection on Thursday afternoon after he tried to run over an officer, according to police.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Malabar Road near Walmart.

A spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department told FOX 35 that the driver allegedly refused to stop for officers. The suspect tried to run over an officer and wound up hitting another officer's vehicle before they were taken into custody.

The circumstances leading to the traffic stop were not made immediately clear.

Palm Bay police officers took a suspect into custody at an intersection on Thursday afternoon on Malabar Road. Police said the driver allegedly tried to run an officer over and hit another vehicle before being arrested. (Photo: Melanie Watson)

Video from FOX 35 viewer Melanie Watson shows patrol vehicles surrounding the suspect's SUV at a red light as they instruct the person inside to get out of the vehicle. The suspect is then apparently taken down and put in handcuffs by police officers.

The suspect's identity has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story.