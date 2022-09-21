Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say

A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect, who was seen on a homeowner's surveillance camera walking behind the 22-year-old woman on the West Wekiva Trail on Monday night.

William Paul Stamper, 19, of Longwood, Florida, was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on one count of attempted sexual battery, the sheriff's office said early Wednesday. He was apparently located in an unincorporated area of Seminole County.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters on Tuesday that the woman noticed someone was behind her as she was running along the trail around 8:45 p.m. on Monday. She slowed down to conserve energy, she said, and took out one of her headphones to listen.

The man continued to follow her and then ran after her.

"Before she knew it, she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by this man," said Sheriff Lemma. "She had one hand on her pants, one hand on her phone, as he grabs from behind and moves his body in a sexual motion on top of her."

The man also bit the woman's back during the attack, he said. The woman screamed for help and two neighbors reacted – one called 911, and the other jumped a fence to help.

Deputies said the man then ran away, and had released the surveillance video on Tuesday, hoping someone in the area may recognize the man or had seen what happened.

Sheriff Lemma said it appears the woman was targeted and that the alleged attacker learned her routine. "A total stranger," he said.