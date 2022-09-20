Female jogger attacked on trail in Seminole County, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a female jogger was reportedly attacked on a trail in Seminole County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on West Wekiva Trail just west of Hunt Club Boulevard, in the Wekiva subdivision, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The jogger's condition and information regarding a suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.