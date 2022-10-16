14 found living in 'deplorable' Debary home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Authorities launched an investigation at the 3 Amigos Road home in August and said there were multiple buys of methamphetamine and heroin that occurred there.
Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and members of VSO SWAT, the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team and Volusia Bureau of Investigation executed it, resulting in the arrests of: Thomas Moore, 42, Tonya Crandall, 41,Kimberly Marvin, 29, Matthew Flynn, 32, Michael Lortos, 42, and Sebastian Chucci, 42.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 fathers shoot each other's daughters during Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
- Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
(Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)
Officials found the following at the home:
- Methamphetamine – 3.2 grams
- Heroin/Fentanyl – 4.8 grams
- Crack Cocaine - .9 grams
- Alprazolam – 1.3 grams
- Oxycodone - .2 grams
- Cannabis – 74.5 grams
- $3,593
Officials have deemed the home uninhabitable due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions.