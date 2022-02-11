Expand / Collapse search

Surfer treated for possible shark bite near Cocoa Beach Pier

A teenager is believed to have been bitten by a shark while surfing near the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Cocoa Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, said he felt a bite but was unable to verify that it was a shark. 

"I was just swimming, and I felt something grab my leg!" said Gene Menchara-Lopez.  "Luckily, I got all five toes!" 

Menchara-Lopez had puncture wounds to his foot and was treated on scene.  He refused transportation to a hospital, according to a Cocoa Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson.

