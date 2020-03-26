Support Our Stores-Open for Business

article

The following stores are Open for Business!

Help support Central Florida businesses through the challenges of COVID-19! Please be sure to check with the business to confirm any deals or hours of operation, as this information is subject to change.

Information is based on deals found online. To report an error, or to have your business featured for free Click Here!

Aardvark: Located at 2610 S Ferncreek Ave in Orlando, open 10AM-8PM every day serving food, package beer, wine and kegs to go.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits: Florida family-owned business ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is taking extra steps in protection by offering contactless curbside pickup for online orders at abcfws.com. Simply place your order, and once you receive the confirmation, pull up to the store, call the phone number provided, and a team member will bring everything curbside.

Armstrong Lock & Security Products: We are here for your commercial & residential security needs, and we are the largest safe dealer in Central Florida. Drive through hours are M-F 8AM-5PM, Showroom open by appointment only, 24 Hour Emergency Service. Call 407.894.7233 to schedule an appointment or for more information visit ArmstrongLock.com.

AT&T: AT&T is keeping customers connected by waiving late payment fees and domestic wireless plan overage charges incurred between 3/13/20 - 5/13/20. For details or to submit a waiver request, have your user ID and password ready and visit: AT&TWaiver Info.

Advertisement

Brick & Fire Pizza: One and only Brick & Fire pizza, not a chain! Pick up and delivery. http://www.brickandfire.com

Denny’s: Get $5 off $20 and no delivery fees. Use code: 5OFF20 Visit Dennys.com

DLP Real Estate Capital: DLP Real Estate Capital and ADT announce a partnership to integrate smart home technology inside all Brite Homes. LIveBrite Gainesville will be the first community to benefit from this new initiative. Fore more information visit DLPRealEstate.com

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Reduce at-home stress with several options designed to feed a family: Hot & Bready Brunch Box, Take & Make Pizza Bagel Kit, and the Take & Make Bagel Deli Kit. Order ahead with the APP, available on Google Play or the APP Store.

4Rivers Smokehouse: Currently offering pop-up drive-thru stations (excluding Downtown Orlando) so you can pick up your order without leaving the comfort of your car. https://4rsmokehouse.com/

F&D WoodFired Italian Kitchen: Named one of the hottest new restaurants in Orlando, featuring online ordering and Daily specials. https://fdwoodfireditaliankitchen.com/

Forever Naan: Free delivery through March 29th. Forevernaan.com

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill: Open Mon-Thurs 10AM-9PM, Fri-Sun 10:30AM-10PM. Online ordering available, 40% off online orders. Free Delivery with Uber Eats. Call (407) 794-1700 or visit online.

Hudson's Furniture: Locations are open 11AM-6PM, and you can always shop online at HudsonsFurniture.com

Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café: Famous for their German food, now offering online ordering available for pickup. https://www.hollerbachs.com/

KinderCare Daycare: aKinderCare has several locations open to support the community and essential workers during this pandemic. To view the Florida locations slated to stay open (as local mandates allow), click here.

Noodles & Company: Now through April 7, 2020, FREE delivery and a FREE regular entree for next time on orders of $15 or more placed via www.Noodles.com or through the Noodles APP. Visit Noodles.com/order or the Noodles Rewards APP and select the delivery option, and placed orders will be delivered right to your door. New users who sign up for Noodles Rewards through 4/7/20 will get an additional 1,500 bonus rewards points, enough for a free regular entree!

Olde Hearth Bread Co.: Local Artisan Bakery serving bread to restaurants, hotels & amusement parks for over 25 years. Click Here for more information.

On the Border: Guests can now order beer and wine with any takeout or delivery food order. On the Border is offering bottled beer starting at $2, buckets of beer (6 beers) starting at $10.99 and wine starting at $15.99 per bottle. Must be 21 or older, local & state laws & regulations apply. Click Here for more information.

Orlando Orthopaedic Center: The first and only Central Florida orthopaedic provider now offering telemedicine appointments for orthopaedic care. They accept insurance for telemedicine appointments and also offer a self-pay fee of $50 per appointment, which will be applied toward any costs incurred if you require an in-person appointment. Click Here for more information.

Panera Bread: Offering online ordering, Rapid Pick-up, Drive-Thru and Delivery (*available in select locations) https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Papa Johns: We're still making the hot, tasty pizza you love. Carryout or have it delivered. Either way, we're working to make it the safest experience possible. PapaJohns.com

Perkins: Order online with just $4.99 delivery fee. www.PerkinsRestaurant.com

Pickles NY Deli: Open daily 10:30A-3P for take-out, curbside pick up and delivery. Offering catered family dinners. PicklesCatering.com

Planet Fitness: While the physical locations are closed, Planet Fitness is offering free live workouts, or rather "Work-Ins" every night at 7PM. Click Here to see recent "Work-Ins."

Proper & Wild: Offering vegan and vegetarian cuisine for online takeout & delivery. Proper & Wild & The Sanctum also support Virtual Farmers Market, with pick ups available at three locations. For more information visit: https://properandwildwp.com/

The Tennessee Truffle: Offering southern american cuisine via curbside pickup & takeout: https://www.facebook.com/thetennesseetruffle/

Tint World: Providing a wide range of services to large automotives fleets, including law enforcement and other first responders, as well as numerous city and county vehicles. Additionally, they install and service court-ordered breathalyzer systems for hundreds of vehicles each month. Tint World intends to remain open and will continue taking extra precautions to help ensure clients and employees remain safe. www.TintWorld.com

Tire Kingdom: Locations open and taking additional precautions for safety. They are also offering discounts for Medical Professionals, Employees of essential businesses, First Responders & Military including Save 10% on Service, $18.99 (+$3 Disposal Fee) for a Conventional Oil Change, & save 10% on Tires. Visit website for details: www.TireKingdom.com

US Janitorial Service : Open for business, and they will travel to your home, office or business to provde a thorough cleaning. Cal (407) 432-2930 to schedule.

Information is based on deals found online. To report an error, or to have your business featured for free Click Here!