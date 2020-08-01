Sunrail suspends service ahead of Hurricane Isaias impact

The Florida Department of Transportation is suspending Sunrail service on Monday due to Hurricane Isaias.

Hurricane Isaias is approaching the Sunshine State and will have the greatest impact on the east coast.

