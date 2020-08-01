Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
8
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Rip Tide Statement
from SAT 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 1:30 PM EDT, Eastern Alachua County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Sunrail suspends service ahead of Hurricane Isaias impact

Published 
Transportation
FOX 35 Orlando

Sunrail suspends service on Monday

The transportation service was suspended as Hurricane Isaias approaches.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is suspending Sunrail service on Monday due to Hurricane Isaias. 

Hurricane Isaias is approaching the Sunshine State and will have the greatest impact on the east coast. 

8 a.m. Hurricane Isaias update

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is watching the tropics.

