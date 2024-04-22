Florida couple seriously injured on moving walkway at Universal Orlando, lawsuit says

A Florida couple said they were seriously injured on the moving walkway into Universal Orlando Resort in a lawsuit recently filed in Orange County.

The lawsuit against Universal City Development Partners, Ltd., filed by Morgan & Morgan attorneys earlier this month, claims that Broward County residents Susan and Wayne Moonsie were injured during their visit to the theme park on April 20, 2022.

The moving walkway, which guests can board as they enter CityWalk before heading to either Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure, reportedly malfunctioned, according to the lawsuit. It "came to a sudden and unexpected complete stop, which shook (the Moonsies) and others on the escalator at the same time," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that the theme park's alleged negligence to maintain and inspect the escalator caused both Susan and Wayne Moonsie to experience "significant and serious bodily injuries." These injuries caused physical handicap, disfigurement, mental pain and suffering, loss of income, loss of the capacity for enjoyment of life, and incurred medical expenses.

The Moonsies are seeking a judgment in excess of $50,000, plus costs, and a trial by jury.

FOX 35 reached out to Universal for comment.