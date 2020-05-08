SunRail, LYNX to resume regular service starting May 11

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on Friday announced that SunRail will resume regular service beginning Monday, May 11.

The FDOT announcement comes a day after LYNX, the region's largest transportation system, said it will also begin running buses on Monday, including connection service to the trains.

Transporation officials say they are takig extra precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, including frequet cleaning onboard and at station platforms. Train interiors are being disinfected nightly, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed onboard and when possible, an extra passenger vehicle will be added to allow for increased social distancing.

LYNX will not charge fares on buses through the end of May. To protect bus operators and riders the agency will still require rear door entry unless ramp access is needed, seating in designated spots only and allow a maximum number of passengers based on bus size.

Passengers on buses and trains are ecouraged to wear a face mask or covering while on board and adhere to social distancing as much as possible.

SunRail operates Monday – Friday between DeBary in Volusia County and Poinciana in Osceola County. To view SunRail’s service map and full schedule, please visit SunRail.com. The full bus schedules are available in the LYNX Schedule Book (PDF).