Barber shops, hair and nail salons allowed to reopen starting Monday, Gov. DeSantis says

On Friday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced barber shops, hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on Monday under the state's Phase 1 reopening.

The governor tweeted a video message from a barber shop owner in Downtown Orlando.

In the video, the barber shop owner said barber shops, hair and nail salons will be allowed to open with "enhanced safety protocols for all counties currently in Phase 1."

