Sumter County deputy arrested for domestic battery, officials say

Stream FOX 35:

A Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested last week as a result of a Wildwood Police Department investigation, according to officials.

Deputy Jason R. Voigt is facing domestic battery charges after police responded to a domestic violence incident last Friday, the law enforcement agency said in a news release.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office started the termination process after learning of the allegations against Voigt, leading up to his arrest.

No other details about the investigation were revealed.

Kissimmee Police officer fired after assaulting man before taking him into custody, state attorney says

This is a developing story.