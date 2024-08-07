Kissimmee Police officer fired after assaulting man before taking him into custody, state attorney says

article

A Kissimmee police officer was fired after he allegedly entered the home of a suspect without a warrant and assaulted the man before taking him into custody, the state attorney's office said.

Andrew Baseggio has been formally charged with felony battery, two counts of tampering with a witness, official misconduct, solicitation for perjury and misdemeanor battery.

The charges stem from the April 22, 2023, incident when Kissimmee police officers responded to a home on Brack Street in response to a disturbance.

Baseggio reportedly entered the home without a warrant and used force that went against the department's use of force policy, charging records show. The man suffered serious bodily injury from Baseggio while being taken into custody.

The former officer is also accused of speaking with witnesses about their testimony and writing a falsified report to avoid an internal affairs investigation.

Baseggio turned himself into the Osceola County Jail on Tuesday.

He was hired by the department on January 2, 2007, and was assigned as an officer to the patrol division.