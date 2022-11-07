Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said it could be at or near hurricane strength when it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said potential impacts to the state include strong winds, heavy rain, and beach erosion.

Check to see the impacts your area could experience in the coming days below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.