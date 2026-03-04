Volusia County deputy shot in the line of duty to be released from hospital; public invited to show support

The Brief A Volusia County deputy shot in the line of duty is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Deputy Jose Rivera was shot in the shoulder and thigh while investigating a reported vandalism to a woman's car on March 2. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a bullet ricocheted off the body-worn camera on his chest.



A Volusia County deputy shot while investigating a reported car vandalism at a Deltona home is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Deputy Jose Rivera suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and thigh after a man – identified as Luis Diaz Polanco, 31 – fired 12 shots at Rivera and his partner during a reported vandalism investigation on March 2.

Rivera is set to be released at 11 a.m. and will be at Deltona's Dewey Boster Park at 11:30 a.m.

"Anyone who wants to show up and give him a hero's welcome home is appreciated!" Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a March 4 social media post.

Saved by his body-worn camera

During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was hit twice – once in the chest, with the bullet hitting his body camera and ricocheting into his shoulder, and once in the thigh, Sheriff Chitwood said on March 2.

After the shooting broke out, the deputies retreated, tourniquets were placed on Rivera's arm and leg and additional deputies were called. Rivera was transported to the hospital, where he's been receiving care for the past two days.

Volusia County deputy survives a bullet to his body-worn camera. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's office)

Deputy Gomez-Lopez – who was not harmed – took cover behind a neighbor's home and reported that shots were fired and requested assistance, the affidavit said.

"There's no doubt that body camera – worn where it was – stopped a shot to the chest," Chitwood said March 3.

Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera is seen raising his hand after being shot at on March 2, 2026.

Who is Jose Rivera?

Deputy Jose Rivera – who's been with the sheriff's office since 2023 – is a U.S. Army veteran and father of three.

Now, Rivera and his family are focused on his recovery – though Chitwood reported that Rivera is anxious to return to work.

"From what he told me this evening – he already wants to get back to work," Chitwood said on March 3. "… "When I got there, he was eating chicken and waffles and watching ‘SpongeBob.’"

Who is Luis Diaz Polanco?

The shooting suspect, Luis Diaz Polanco, was arrested after he ran out of ammunition, went back in the home, came out of the home to attempt to get into a car and then turned himself in, the sheriff's office reported.

Polanco told deputies he was having a "horrible" day, which started with an encounter with his mom's friend – the person who reported the car vandalism – that morning. He told deputies he’d been off his prescribed schizophrenia medication for a month after missing an appointment.

He said he intentionally fired at the deputies, thinking ballistics vests would protect them, but later said that if he hadn’t run out of ammunition, he would have continued shooting and would have been "forced to kill" the deputy, the arrest affidavit said.

Sheriff Chitwood said Polanco has a history of mental health issues and aggressive or violent interactions with neighbors and family members. He added that Polanco was taken into custody of June 2025 for a mental health evaluation.

Polanco is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.