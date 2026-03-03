Brevard Public Schools cracking down on unauthorized school merchandise sales: 'Take back our logos'

The Brief A trademark battle is brewing in Brevard County as school officials crack down on school-branded merchandise being sold at local stores without the district's permission. Brevard Public Schools (BPS) is issuing cease-and-desist letters to get the merchandise removed from the shelves. District leaders argue these third-party sales are effectively "ripping off" local schools and taking funding away from student programs.



A trademark dispute is unfolding in Brevard County as Brevard Public Schools seeks to stop the sale of school-branded merchandise at local retailers without district approval.

District officials said they have begun issuing cease-and-desist letters to stores and vendors selling items bearing school logos without authorization.

Trademark trouble

The backstory:

The issue first came to light about 18 months ago when School Board Chair Matt Susin started investigating why local school logos were appearing on merchandise in major retail chains without any formal district approval.

"It's a large initiative to take back our logos," Susin said. "They were printing our shirts, and we didn’t have any idea where it was coming from."

The investigation revealed third-party vendors had been using the district's trademarks to ink deals with major retailers, often without the school system's knowledge or a fair share of the profits.

Outdated contracts

According to the district, the root of the problem lies in contracts that, in some cases, date back 20 years. These decades-old agreements between unauthorized vendors and stores allowed outside companies to generate significant revenue using BPS intellectual property.

Because these contracts bypassed the district, BPS had no oversight regarding how the logos were used or where the proceeds were going.

Impact on students, sports

For student-athletes, the impact of these unauthorized sales is felt directly on the field and in the locker room. When a fan buys a shirt at a grocery store rather than from a school booster club, that money may never reach the athletic department.

"We weren’t getting money, and it wasn’t our logo," said student-athlete Reese Petronella.

Reese Hufty, another student-athlete, echoed that sentiment, noting that the schools are being deprived of their fair share. "The school should get the money that it deserves for its merchandise and its logos," Hufty said.

Local coaches say the competition from retail giants makes it difficult for booster clubs to fundraiser effectively. Gary Miracle Jr., a local coach, said the goal is to level the playing field so that schools are the primary source for their own gear.

"Us getting those rights back and the ability to sell them—at a Viera High football game to be able to sell our own shirts there—without being in competition with anybody else, that’s the goal here," Miracle said.

What's next:

While the district is currently focused on removing unauthorized merchandise, the door isn't completely closed on retail partnerships. Susin said he’s open to negotiating new, fair contracts with big-box stores that include proper profit-sharing models.

Ultimately, the district says the crackdown is about reclaiming the identity of the schools for the benefit of the children who attend them.

"It’s all about allowing our students to have their logos back and our schools to have their logos back," Susin said.

In the meantime, students and coaches have a simple message for fans: if you want to support your local team, buy your gear directly from the school or a booster club at the next home game.

This item will come up at a future BPS school board meeting.