Florida man arrested after girl with autism uses hammer to fight off alleged sexual predator: Affidavit

The Brief Brandon McCuen was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with a minor after allegedly entering a Rockledge home without permission while the girl’s guardians were at work. The victim, who has autism, reported that she felt intimidated by McCuen and eventually defended herself by striking him in the head with a hammer. Police discovered blood at the scene and a forensic interview corroborated the girl's account, leading to McCuen's arrest on felony charges.



A Florida man is facing charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor after the victim used a hammer to fight him off.

What we know:

Brandon McCuen, 29, is accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor after the girl involved called 911 saying a man broke into her home and that she hit him on the head with a hammer.

The Rockledge Police Department responded to a home around noon on Feb. 24 finding the girl in the front yard holding a hammer.

The girl – whose age was not disclosed – told officers that McCuen broke into her home, told her to get on the ground and got on top of her. During a forensic interview at a children's advocacy center – in which a nurse administered a sexual assault kit – the girl said she felt intimidated by McCuen and didn't know how to tell him ‘No.’ The report said the girl's home had strict rules with written reminders not to let anyone inside.

Police said McCuen entered the home while adults of the home were at work, and that he came in without the girl's permission. McCuen said he knew the girl had autism, the arrest report said.

The girl told officers she was able to get on top of McCuen and found a hammer next to a pillow on the floor. She hit him with the hammer once to the back of his head. He grabbed his things and left through the garage. Investigators found blood on the floor in the home and a paper towel with red marks – appearing to be blood as well, the affidavit said – in the garage.

The other side:

Investigators later responded to a Rockledge residence looking for McCuen. Police previously found McCuen's phone number through a text on the girl's phone. When he came to the door, he wore a green sweater that appeared to have blood on the bottom, the affidavit said.

McCuen told police he met the girl at a gas station a few days ago, and they began communicating on SnapChat and on a texting app. He said he went over to her home the day before – Feb. 23 – and had sex with her. On Feb. 24, McCuen claimed he went to the home to watch TV with her in bed, where she began massaging him before hitting him with the hammer.

What's next:

McCuen was charged in Brevard County court with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and burglary of a dwelling with battery. Brevard County prosecutors dismissed two additional counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor due to probable cause not found, court reports said.

Bond was set at $50,000 for unlawful sexual activity with a minor and $100,000 for burglary of a dwelling with battery. McCuen was also ordered to not have any contact with the girl and to not return to her home.