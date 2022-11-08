Subtropical Storm Nicole path shifts north, Central Florida remains in cone of uncertainty

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Tuesday and then a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the path of Nicole has shifted more north, potentially impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard County and Central Florida. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 50 mph.

"Nicole could become a hurricane just before a strike on the Atlantic side of the state," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "That center line goes in right through the southern Space Coast over the Melbourne and Palm Bay area, although anywhere in that cone is fair game."

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night," the NHC said. "Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night."

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY OUTLOOK:

King says you should have your hurricane preps done by Wednesday, no later than 3 p.m. as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate. Power outages are possible.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor Nicole and will share any new developments and impacts for the Central Florida area as soon as details are available.

Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30.