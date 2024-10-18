Student from different school entered Lake Mary High this morning, arrested for trespassing

article

On Friday morning, a student from another school entered Lake Mary High School.

School security quickly noticed the student and approached them.

Security determined that they were not a student of Lake Mary High and were not allowed on the campus.

The individual was taken into custody for trespassing.

"At no time is it permitted for any student who does not attend a school to enter without having proper permission and a purpose for the visit. We are thankful for our vigilant school safety team and their quick response in removing this individual from Lake Mary High School", according to Assistant Principal, Mr. Ackley.