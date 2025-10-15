Blocked bathrooms: Osceola County school closed most bathrooms over student fights

The Brief Liberty High School closed a majority of the school's bathrooms on Oct. 9 because of growing concern over reported student fights. Bathrooms remained open in one building that remained under supervision. Students and parents of students were left confused or upset.



For nearly a week, a high school in Osceola County closed all of its bathrooms – leaving one building open and under supervision – because students were apparently using them to plan fights, officials said.

The move – which impacts the school's 1,500 students – sparked confusion and frustration among both parents and students.

By Wednesday, the remaining bathrooms were reopened, the district confirmed to FOX 35.

What we know:

Liberty High School enacted a safety measure Oct. 9 by closing certain student bathrooms after student fights took place in bathrooms. (Source: FOX 35)

Liberty High School confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday that it has closed a majority of the school's bathrooms on Oct. 9 because student fights were being planned and/or happening in student bathrooms.

The restriction limited students to the bathrooms in Building 6, which the district said is where most classes are held. It was part of a student safety approach, the district said.

"How was that solving a problem?"

The move left some students and parents confused or upset.

"To close bathrooms, how was that solving a problem?" asked Fulton White, a parent.

"It's crazy. Like everybody needs to use the bathroom. You have to wait in a long line just to go to use the bathroom now," said Jamarley Peters, a student at the high school.