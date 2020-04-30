Strong storms moving across Central Florida on Thursday

A line of storms moved across Central Florida Thursday morning, bringing the threat of heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds to some regions.

We had previously declared Thursday a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day, but have since pulled back after threats started to diminish.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Marion County until 2 a.m. but has since expired.

| LIVE RADAR |

There are currently no watches or warnings.

Advertisement

The Orlando-metro area saw some heavy pockets of rain early on Thursday morning.

"There's been a little bit of lightning indicated, but it's been mostly quiet," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 LIVE HERE)

Rain could continue to fall throughout the morning.

The rain should clear out for most areas by late morning or early afternoon, but there is still a possibility of lingering storms.

As for the weekend, it's looking beautiful. We've got a 0% chance for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine ahead.

Be sure to have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded to receive breaking weather alerts should conditions turn severe in your area.