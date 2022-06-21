'Strike a pose,' National Selfie Day makes way to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - National Selfie day makes way to Orlando, and here are five places where you can participate.
The trending hashtag #NationalSelfieDay on Twitter has users getting really creative showing off their front camera view. Lucky for anyone participating, Orlando has well-known hotspots to take your creative selfie today.
Here are five to spots to take your selfies in Orlando:
- Selfie WRLD Orlando, the #1 trending selfie museum in the WRLD, immersing in fun and creative rooms to take selfies all in one.
- Disney Springs, outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex with LEGO figures sculptures and hot air balloon ride.
- The Wheel at ICON Park, sky-selfie anyone? Orlando's tall giant Ferris wheel is an eye-catcher for a new photo.
- WonderWorks Orlando, leaning upside down building is one good selfie, but the indoor hands-on exhibition adds it to a new level.
- Lake Eola Park, dining experiences and a stroll through the lake calls for a nice chance to show off your smile.