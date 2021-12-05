Still need a Christmas tree? What stock is like at Orlando tree lots

The holiday season is in full swing and for many, that means putting up the Christmas tree.

However, customers are dealing with short supply and higher demand this year.

The Raible family worked their way through the maze of trees at Josario's Christmas Tree stand in Orlando on Sunday morning.

"Every year we always get a real Christmas tree," said Kevin Raible.

RELATED: Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies and higher prices

The display floor is filled with about 180 trees and the owner told FOX 35 that he has a few hundred more in stock ready to put out as people buy.

It sounds like a lot but he anticipates his inventory will run out soon. He notes the taller, more popular Fraser Firs are in short supply and high demand.

"The reality is that all the tree farmers are done cutting trees. No more shipments are coming in," said Jose Rivas, Owner of Josario's Christmas Trees, "Last year, we were done by about Dec. 12 or 14. Anticipate we'll be done early again this year."

Rising costs are another factor this buying season.

"I paid more this year. Really didn't think about it. I always come here. About 20 dollars more than last year," said Raible.

WEATHER ALERT: When will Central Florida have its next cold front? We explain

He purchased between a five to six-foot-tall tree.

The owner said that the price tick-up is seen and felt on both ends.

"Higher demand – higher costs. Fuel high demand. Transportation. Labor is more expensive. Containers. Tents. Try to keep things reasonable. But I would say to expect anywhere from a 10 to 12 percent increase," said Rivas.

Rivas said that if you are looking for a tree, buy it early and make sure you inspect your tree.

TRENDING: Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list? Check for your name here

He said a quick test to determine if you have a good tree is to bend a branch. If it bends easily, it means it has a good amount of moisture. Branches that easily break indicate a lack of moisture.

His Orlando location is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 300 E Michigan Street.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.