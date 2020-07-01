Stetson University making ear guards for students when they return

article

Stetson University is working hard to protect their students from COVID-19 when they return to school his fall.

Technology specialists at the university say they’re in the process of making 6,000 ear guards, so masks won’t irritate the ears.

They say the elastic hooks onto the guards, which then wrap around your head, protecting the ears throughout the day.

Stetson Technology Specialist Christopher Finkle says, "In order for Stetson to open safely, mask compliance has to be really high and anything we can do to help reduce the irritation of them I feel will help keep everyone really safe when they come back in the fall."

When students and staff return, everyone will get a mask, hand sanitizer, and an ear guard.