Live updates: 3 Lake County sheriff's deputies shot in Eustis; suspect remains at-large: LCSO

Multiple deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office have been shot in an incident on Friday evening in Eustis, according to Lake County Fire Rescue.

There is a large law enforcement presence near Brookside Drive. According to officials, three deputies were shot, two of whom were transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford following the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is still unaccounted for, and they are asking residents to shelter in their homes.

Three deputies from the Lake County Sheriffs Office were injured in a shooting, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Several roads in the area are blocked off, and the search is on for the suspect.

FOX 35 News has been talking to a resident who lives right near the scene and described what he heard and saw shortly after 9 p.m.

"There were multiple gunshots coming from across the street. It started out with nine millimeters and then went full auto, which is not a usual thing out here. There's always gunfire out here. It's a very rural area, but at one point, it just didn't sound like there was an exchange of gunfire and then a lot of cops, probably 25 to 30, across the street," Jim Ironhorse explained.

Ironhorse said he later saw a SWAT unit with the Lake County Sheriff's Office arrive about an hour later.

"There were two shots fired; I don't know what came of that, but that was right across the street," Ironhorse added.

Ironhorse observed a trailer with ATVs from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, presumably to assist in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.