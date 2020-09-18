State teachers' union asks governor for funding protection 

The state’s teachers’ union is asking the state to protect education funding, sending a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning.

In a virtual news conference Friday Florida Education Association held a virtual news conference President Andrew Spar said funding stability is critical to help districts deal with staff shortages.

Other education leaders, including those representing Central Florida, joined the call.

“The Department of Education has to realize if they want to have schools open, which is great, they have to put the money and resources into it, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Dan Smith, president of the Seminole County Education Association.

In the letter to Gov. DeSantis, the FEA asked the state to guarantee no cuts to the education budget this year and to extend funding flexibility laid out in the reopening order.

“I understand that this is a big ask. I understand that this is a heavy lift because as a state the economy is not great right now,” said Orange County school board member Angie Gallo.

The group also asked for transparency of COVID-19 cases in schools.

“You literally could have a situation where a child is in a classroom and there could be one there could be two there could be two covid cases and I have no idea,” said Spar.