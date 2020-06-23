State suspends alcohol license at Knight's Pub, warns bars to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures

Agents from the Florida Alcohol Beverage Tobacco Division taped a big white sign on the front door of The Knight’s Pub, the word "SUSPENDED" in big bold print.

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (FDBPR) pulled the pub’s liquor license after discovering "flagrant violations," regarding enforcement of coronavirus safety measures.

FDBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears addressed the issue during a news conference on Tuesday. Sitting next to Beshears was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cited the official suspension paperwork saying 13 employees and at least 28 patrons tested positive for COVID-19 after partying at Knight’s Pub since it re-opened June 5.

The paperwork accuses the bar of serving drinks to bar-goers who weren’t seated on both June 5 and 6 and saying appropriate social distancing measures were not being enforced, which goes against the Governor’s Phase 2 executive order.

“If you go in, and it’s just like mayhem dance party USA and it’s packed to the rafters, that’s just cut and dry, that’s not an innocent mistake. So I told him, no tolerance for that, suspend the license,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The bar’s owner released a statement, fighting back, claiming they "limited the number of customers, disinfected all surfaces, and 'encouraged' social distancing." The Knight’s Pub owner also said his bar was only open for three days since Phase 2 started, June 5-8.

In his statement, he explained that Sunday, June 7, a patron contacted them saying they may have come down with COVID-19-like symptoms following a visit to our establishment.

"We immediately decreased our staff down on Monday, June 8th, and then moved to completely shut down Tuesday, June 9th.”

A spokesperson for the FDBPR tells FOX 35 News that The Knight’s Pub is the first and only establishment in the state of Florida that’s had it’s liquor license pulled under these circumstances.