State Road 429 widening in Orange County to begin this summer

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will soon begin to widen State Road 429 to six lanes (three lanes in each direction), between Tilden Road near Horizon West and State Road 414 in Apopka to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion.

Construction on this portion of the western beltway is expected to begin by summer 2021 and will also include sound walls to reduce traffic noise.

To minimize impact to motorists, the SR 429 widening project will be divided into three segments, each of which is anticipated to take approximately two years to complete:

Segment 1 – Late 2021: Tilden Road to the south of Florida’s Turnpike, 3.6 miles

Segment 2 – Mid 2021: South of Florida’s Turnpike to West Road, 6.1 miles

Segment 3 – Late 2021: West Road to State Road 414, 3.4 miles

You can read more about the project on the Central Florida Expressway Authority's website here.