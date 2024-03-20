Crisis in Haiti: State-chartered flights to evacuate Floridians out of nation delayed

Efforts to get Floridians back in Haiti on U.S. soil will have to continue on Wednesday, as Tuesday's rescue mission was delayed.

"They were close. We were close to getting them out of there today," Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), said. "Unfortunately, the situation on the ground is so volatile that we have not been able to successfully complete that mission."

Several Floridians were supposed to arrive at Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) on two separate flights, but the plane never took off.

"The entirety of Haiti proves to be a challenge each and every minute," Guthrie said.

The crisis in Haiti has only worsened in recent days. According to Fox News, gangs have taken control of the international airport, and they're accused of destroying at least four power substations.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 250 Floridians had requested evacuation from Haiti via the state's official online form.

"It runs the gamut of individuals that were there visiting versus individuals that have dual citizenship versus individuals that were there on missionary activities," Guthrie said.

To protect the safety of those involved in the rescue mission, the state isn't releasing too many details about how the mission is being coordinated or the contractors in Haiti supporting the state's efforts. However, Guthrie believes Wednesday's mission will be successful.

"We have people working overnight. We are not going to stop working until we can get these people home, and we're going to do that," he said.

FOX 35 has contacted FDEM to find out why SFB was chosen for the rescue flights at the destination airport.