Kentucky woman sues Disney after allegedly tripping, falling on trolley tracks: What we know

The Brief A woman visiting Magic Kingdom from Kentucky is now suing Disney after she allegedly tripped over trolley tracks in October. The woman is claiming she was seriously injured and hospitalized after tripping and falling. The woman is seeking $50,000 in damages.



A woman is suing Disney after she was injured while walking near trolley tracks at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, a filed complaint says.

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, which is celebrating the resort's 50th anniversary. (FOX 35 Orlando)

What we know:

A Frankfort, Ky. woman, who attended Magic Kingdom in October, is now suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts after she allegedly tripped and fell over trolley tracks after her foot got caught on the tracks. This happened at the park's central hub near Cinderella Castle around 5 p.m. The woman had serious injuries, the complaint said.

Now, the woman says the embedded rails for the trolley lacked adequate warnings, guardrails or cones to protect guests from tripping hazards.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Dec. 22, the woman is saying she suffered physical and mental pain and suffering, hospital expenses, lost wages and loss of the ability to lead and enjoy a normal life. She's seeking $50,000 in damages.