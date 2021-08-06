Florida Board of Education allowing transfers to other schools over masking policies

article

The Florida Board of Education approved an emergency order allowing parents to use Hope Scholarship funds to transfer students to a private school or another district if the health protocols pose a health or educational danger to children.

Masking is considered one of the allowable reasons.

"If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right," said State Board of Education Vice Chair Ben Gibson.

The Hope Scholarship allows for students being bullied and harassed to transfer schools, but now it includes any discriminatory treatment related to COVID-19 protocols.

The board says that includes isolating children during school activities and exclusion from sponsored events among other things.

"You can’t have more local control than controlled by a parent," said State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady.

The board says the move is to support the governor’s order to keep parents’ choices intact.

Some of those walking through Lake Eola park said they see the benefit.

"Everyone has their own preference so it’s a matter of some do, some don’t," said Mia Velazquez. "To be able to opt out and go to a different school that actually offers that, that’s OK."

Others wondered if transferring a child to a private school or another district is even worth it.

"A child already has friends there and you won't move them somewhere else just because the government is saying something. It’s too much," said Leila Omolara.

They also ask if it’s really any safer.

"It’s 50-50, regardless. It matters what you do to make sure that your children are safe," Velasquez said.

The emergency order is effective immediately.

The board did not make any decisions on a statewide masking protocol of any kind, but the health department is considering its options.