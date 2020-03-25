Starbucks offering free coffee to first responders, health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak

article

Starbucks announced on Wednesday that they would be giving free coffee (hot or iced) to those on the frontlines battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers can stop by a Starbucks location now through May 3 and get a quick pick-me-up on the house.

"Over the last few weeks, partners have found ways to support those who are keeping our communities safe – particularly responders on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak," Starbucks said in a blog post.

RELATED: Publix offering senior citizen shopping hours amid coronavirus outbreak

In addition, the company announced that the Starbucks Foundation would be donating $500,000 for care packages and medical equipment for U.S. frontline responders.