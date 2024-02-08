Winter Park church defaced with swastikas, graffiti: 'Demon inside'

A church in Winter Park is working to paint over signs and statues on the property after they were vandalized with swastikas and graffiti depicting words including "demon" and "kill" this week, according to deputies.

Alison Harrity, rector at St. Richard's Episcopal Church, told the Seminole County Sheriff's Office that she first noticed writing in permanent marker on bathroom doors on Thursday evening, according to the incident report. Then, she began to notice more markings on doors, signs and a statue.

Some of the graffiti and markings included swastikas and the words "demon inside," "demon," "hail Hitler" and "kill" written in permanent marker, as seen in photos deputies and the church shared with FOX 35. They were all located in the front walking area.

Church leaders believe the vandalism happened between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the report said.

Harrity told deputies that the church does have the paint to cover the markings, but it would cost them about $300 in labor.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they would begin an area patrol.