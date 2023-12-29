Clermont police searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Hebrew school

Police are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing a Hebrew school in Clermont.

The Clermont Police Department released surveillance photos and video of a "person of interest" who allegedly vandalized the Hebrew Bible School at 183 US Hwy 27 on Dec. 10.

A spokesperson for the police department said this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe this is the result of an antisemitic attack at this time.

"(Police) believe that this may have been someone hanging out in the area who was warned to stay away. That person may have committed the vandalism in retaliation," Clermont PD Detective Aaron Clark told FOX 35.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Gopaul at the Clermont Police Department, email intel@clermontfl.org or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.