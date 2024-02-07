Pulse nightclub site without security 'for months' before vandalism, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says

The sign in front of Pulse nightclub was vandalized over the weekend, and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's office said there was no active security at the time of the incident.

"To the city’s knowledge, there had not been any security or active surveillance cameras at the site for months," a spokesperson for the mayor's office told FOX 35, adding that there was no active security at the site since the city inherited it from the onePULSE Foundation late last year.

The City of Orlando is exploring other security measures to secure the Pulse site, which remains standing to honor the 49 people who were killed in a shooting in 2016.

"While surveillance cameras act as a deterrent at a publicly accessible site, cameras alone may not prevent potential vandalism," the statement continued.

The incident was documented and shared with the Orlando Police Department, and officials said earlier this week they began the process of removing the graffiti.