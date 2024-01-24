Titusville Little League fields vandalized, destroyed: 'It's devastating'

Safety hazards at a county park make it hard for Little League teams in Titusville.

Overnight crime and vandalism are a growing concern for parents and people who live near the fields at W.W. James Park, home to the Indian River City Little League team.

League officials have installed new cameras and signs letting people know they’re recording 24 hours at the park. They’ve also scattered boulders around the area to keep vehicles from tearing up the grass, but now issues are moving onto the fields.

Pictures shared with FOX 35 News show destroyed diamonds and smashed glass from alcohol and trash, making the beloved fields anything but a field of dreams.

"It’s devastating, and I can speak on behalf of our entire neighborhood. We are very upset with the vandalism," said Robyn Memphis, who loves the positive outlet little league is for kids in the neighborhood.

County maintenance crews are working around the clock to fix the fields and clean up the mess before kids start practice next week, but parents are still worried.

"There’s broken glass inside the field itself. There’s broken glass. Yeah – it’s not as safe as it should be," added new neighbor Pelia, who’s often caught off guard by loud noises coming from the fields late at night.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ W.W. James Park, home to the Indian River City Little League team, is struck by vandals.

Being new to the area, she wanted her kids to play Little League, but now – she isn't so sure.

"It’s not as calm and safe as I was hoping for," she added.

Late-night parties, property destruction, and large messes aren’t what baseball fans want to see at the site that brings the community together.

"Its intention is family and community," said Karen Campbell, who loves attending baseball games and supporting the children.

Some parents wonder if a gate at the front of the park could help.

"I would be fine with a way to gauge what’s going on there," Campbell added.

But for now, the league is asking anyone who uses W.W. James Park to be on the lookout and report suspicious activity to law enforcement before things get worse or someone gets hurt.

Memphis is worried the space is "turning into something that’s a little bit scary at times."

The league starts practice this coming Monday, and crews on site are keeping a log of how often the vandalism is happening. FOX 35 did ask the county about safety and maintenance at the park. They say they are aware of what’s happening, and damage from vehicles is their biggest concern right now.