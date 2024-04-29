Orlando man, 74, killed in scooter crash involving SUV: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

An Orlando man is dead after his scooter collided with an SUV on Sunday night, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Town Loop Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard in Orange County.

The 74-year-old man was traveling northbound on Town Loop Blvd. when he attempted to make a right turn and entered the direct path of an SUV, FHP said.

The scooter rider, the driver of the SUV and two passengers were taken to a local hospital. The rider was pronounced dead. The others suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.