A portion of State Route 417 is shut down because of a large fuel leak coming from a semi-truck, according to the Sanford Fire Department.

All southbound lanes are shut down and all traffic is being diverted off of exit 50.

Credit: Sanford Fire Department

Crews are working to mitigate the fuel leak.

No other details have been released.