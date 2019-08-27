SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Pelvic health

article

Dr. Nathan Kow, the Director of the Pelvic Health program at AdventHealth, joined Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss pelvic health. Urinary incontinence in women is more than two times more prevalent than men, which can be due to childbirth but also aging, obesity and other chronic conditions. While many women resign themselves to living with urinary incontinence, there are actually multiple options to treat it. From kegel exercises and pelvic floor physical therapy, to minimally invasive surgical options, Dr. Kow recommends that if you are experiencing symptoms, talk to your gynecologist or contact AdventHealth for more information.

