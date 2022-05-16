SpaceX, ULA preparing for back-to-back launches from Florida's Space Coast

We are counting down to not one, but two launches from Florida's Space Coast this week!

On Wednesday, SpaceX will send up a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff is set for 5 a.m.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,400 Starlink satellites. You can watch that launch live on Good Day Orlando when it happens or in the FOX 35 News App.

Then on Thursday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The Starliner capsule will be taking its second unmanned test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). This test flight is the last major step before the Atlas V and Boeing's Starliner capsule take American astronauts to the ISS as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Launch time is set for 6:54 p.m.

