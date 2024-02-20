SpaceX gears up for Tuesday afternoon Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is gearing up to launch a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-hour window for Falcon 9's launch of the Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission opens at 3:11 p.m. and if needed, a backup opportunity is open Wednesday starting at 12:53 p.m. You'll be able to stream the launch live on this page in the video player above starting at around 3 p.m.

This marks the 17th launch of the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX.

PREVIOUS: SpaceX launches USSF-124 mission from Florida

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This marks SpaceX's seventh launch of the month.