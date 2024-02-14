SpaceX gearing up for Valentine's Day launch of USSF-124 mission from Florida

Watch FOX 35 live

SpaceX is gearing up for its Falcon 9 launch of the USSF-124 mission from Space Canaveral Wednesday evening.

The launch is slated to happen at 5:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed a backup opportunity for the launch is available on Thursday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the seventh launch of the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and four Starlink missions.

