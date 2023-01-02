SpaceX targets Tuesday for first launch of 2023 with Transporter-6 small satellite rideshare mission

SpaceX targets Tuesday for first launch of 2023 The Transporter-6 mission will launch into to low-Earth orbit at 9:56 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Watch the launch in the live video player above.

SpaceX is eying Tuesday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that will represent the space company's sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission, dubbed Transporter-6. SpaceX's rideshare program allows smaller satellites — some as small as a mailbox – to be sent into orbit at a lower-cost option for private companies and public institutions.

The Transporter-6 mission will launch into to low-Earth orbit at 9:56 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX says there will be 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, and 10 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX complete 61 launches in 2022, which it says nearly doubled a record of 31 launches set in 2021. "On average, SpaceX launched every 6 days from one of our three sites with 92% of missions completed with flight-proven first stage rocket boosters, and Falcon 9 now holds the world record for most launches of a single vehicle type in a single year," the company tweeted on Friday following its last launch of the year.