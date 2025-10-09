SpaceX prepares to launch Amazon Project Kuiper satellites on Thursday night from Florida: How to watch

The Brief SpaceX crews are gearing up to launch another set of Amazon Project Kuiper broadband satellites. The launch will take place at 9:34 p.m. Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will become the 85th orbital rocket launch of 2025 from Florida's Space Coast.



Here's how you can watch and stream the event live.

What is being launched?

What we know:

SpaceX crews will launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral.

This will be the second flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched KF-02.

The backstory:

Amazon’s inaugural Project Kuiper mission launched on April 28.

Dig deeper:

The mission will become the 85th orbital rocket launch of 2025 from Florida's Space Coast.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper

What's next:

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Amazon aims to put more than 3,200 of these satellites into orbit to provide fast, affordable broadband service around the globe.

When and where will the launch take place?

Timeline:

SpaceX is targeting 9:34 p.m. for liftoff with additional opportunities available until 11:48 p.m.

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available starting at 9:12 p.m. Friday.

The launch is taking place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

How to watch and stream the event live

What you can do:

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the event, the entire launch will be available to watch back, and this story will be updated.