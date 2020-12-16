SpaceX gearing up for last launch of 2020 on Thursday: How to watch

article

SpaceX is planning its last launch of 2020 on Thursday, marking its 26th mission of the year.

The space company is sending up a Falcon 9 rocket with a classified satellite for the United States National Reconnaissance Office. According to NASA, the launch will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

There is currently a 3-hour launch window of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 17. FOX 35 News will update when a definite liftoff time is set.

This will be the second launch for SpaceX this week. On Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into orbit, bringing a Sirius XM satellite into space.

“This new satellite will send more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental US, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, which provides users with better signal quality and broader reach,” said Kate Tice, a SpaceX engineer.

NASA says after the successful launch of the payload on Thursday, SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9 booster at a landing zone at the Cape Canaveral, approximately 8 miles from the visitor complex.

When the rocket does lift off, you can watch it live on FOX 35 Orlando.