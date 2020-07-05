South Carolina nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt, officials say

Two people were killed and eight were hurt after a shooting early Sunday at a nightclub in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Lavish Lounge, located about 5 miles southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina's Upstate region.

"It's a terrible situation to be quite honest," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference early Sunday.

Lewis said two Greenville County sheriff's deputies were driving by when they noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m. and saw a large crowd running out of the building.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Cases surpass 190,000 after another record-topping daily increase

The two deputies then turned into the club as people started screaming, heard more gunshots, and then entered the building, according to the sheriff.

Advertisement

There was “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

"There's a lot of shell casings inside," Lewis told reporters.

Fox Carolina reporter Cody Alcorn said a DJ inside the club captured the shooting on a Facebook live video.

Both Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt later confirmed to Fox News the casualty figure had been revised.

MORE NEWS: Florida lawmakers demand Gov. DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

Bolt said there were 10 victims from the shooting and two have succumbed to their injuries. The eight other victims' injuries range from non-life-threatening to critical.

Two suspects are being sought though there is limited information on them, Fox Carolina reported.

The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released. Lewis said the victims were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, many in private vehicles since the facility is "extremely close by."

Multiple forensic units remained at the scene hours after the initial shooting, according to Alcorn.

Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for "some type of concert. A post on Lavish Lounge’s Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

MORE NEWS: 'Red, White and Back the Blue' event honors local law enforcement

A booking representative told the Associated Press in a text message that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina have risen swiftly and the state’s rate of positive tests is three times the recommended level.

In late June, Greenville — which has experienced some of the state's highest COVID-19 rates — became the first city to mandate face coverings in South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster has refused to implement a statewide mask requirement.

McMaster reminded South Carolinians last week that he hadn't lifted restrictions on large crowds, and that those operating nightclubs illegally or holding concerts against his orders don't have to be caught in the act to face criminal charges, but instead could be charged weeks later if COVID-19 cases are traced back.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.