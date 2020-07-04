'Red, White and Back the Blue' event honors local law enforcement

article

A "Back the Blue" event was held to honor local law enforcement in Osceola County on Saturday.

The event was called "Red, White and Back the Blue" and was hosted by the nonprofit A Hero for Kids and a local marketing agency, The Marketects.

A car parade drove through the parking lot of the St. Cloud Police Department through town, passing the Saint Cloud Fire Department and other areas.

Organizers say hundreds of cars participated.

At the end of the event, "thank you" banners were presented to law enforcement.