Sonny's BBQ to give free food on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement around the nation can receive free food on Thursday at any Sonny's BBQ location.
Sonny's BBQ says that they will give all law enforcement officers a free Pork Big Deal on Thursday, which is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
On their website, the BBQ chain said that officers will need a valid ID or badge to receive their free meal.
The offer is also only valid for dine-in.
"Random Acts of BBQ is our way of recognizing those who make a difference– special individuals who selflessly give their time, talents and effort to their communities," the restaurant said. "Know a law enforcement officer who goes above and beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for a surprise BBQ celebration on us."
For more information on the deal and to nominate someone, visit the Sonny's BBQ website.