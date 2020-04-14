Some still vulnerable to eviction despite executive order

Some Central Florida residents are still facing evictions despite a state-wide eviction suspension issued earlier this month because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

One Clermont couple tells FOX 35 News they were lucky. They live in an extended-stay hotel where they pay weekly rent. They said they were at risk of being thrown out before the hotel had a change of heart.

"We've been here a little over a month, and because we weren't able to pay half of our rent last week, they were threatening to evict us," said Dixie Jean. "It's been really difficult, especially for me, because I'm pregnant with twins. If we were to get evicted, I don't know what we would do. We don't have anyone here."

Because of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to suspend evictions for 45 days in early April. Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani said the order still leaves residents in extended-stay hotels vulnerable.

"Unfortunately, 45 day moratoium on evictions does not apply to our hotels because there is no lease that you're signing," she said.

Eskamani said people in this situation with no place to go should reach out to their local law makers for help.

"We were able to support one of our moms here in Orange County by getting her connected to the homelessness network by also engaging with one of our members of congress to write a letter to the owner of one of these hotels," said Eskamani. "I want families to know that yes you are at risk, but you have a voice."